Gabrielle Union’s stepchildren wanted her to stop working because ’dad is rich’

Gabrielle Union was told by her stepchildren to stop working.

The ‘Bring It On’ star has revealed her stepchildren – Zaya, 13, Zaire, 19 and nephew Dahveon Morris, 19 – wanted her to stop working as they thought the family could easily survive on Dwyane Wade’s salary.

She explained: “They had gotten into this stage as pre-teens where they just wanted us to be like other families. They had looked up how much their dad made and they thought that I should not work. I should just be at home like the other moms of their friends because ‘dad is rich and you should just stay home and we should be a normal family like everyone else.’

“They just wanted to be normal, whatever that is. By the time we got married, it was just I think a relief for them, which isn’t always an emotion you associate with kids in this situation. And they were like, ‘We’re a normal family! Wait. You’re leaving. And dad’s still rich. What’s happening here?'”

However, Gabrielle insisted to them that work wasn’t just about making money.

Speaking on the Goop podcast about what she told them, she added: “Sometimes, women want to work and have a career and just do other things and this is what makes me who I am. It doesn’t mean I love you any less or I don’t want the job or I don’t love being your stepmother.

“I will do my best to be here for all of the things that you want me to be here [for] while at the same time, making sure that space for mom or dad is there. It is the golden seat of honour, always. And we just move that way.”

IOL