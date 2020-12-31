Justin Bieber debuting new song ‘Anyone’ during New Year’s Eve gig

Justin Bieber will perform his brand new single ‘Anyone’ during tonight’s New Year’s Eve performance.

The “Yummy” hitmaker is set to ring in 2021 in style with a special, state-of-the-art live stream event, and fans will also be treated to the first ever performance of his brand new track.

Confirming the exciting news this week, he tweeted: “Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night”.

Justin released his most recent album “Changes” in February, and he has since kicked off his “new era” with singles “Holy” and “Lonely”.

The 26-year-old singer’s live stream will be his first full-length concert since 2017.

He wrote on Twitter: “Feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years. Excited to celebrate with you all http://Justinbiebernye.com (sic)”

The star has teamed up with tech giant T-Mobile to put on the ‘NYE Live with Justin Bieber’ event, during which he will be supported by a five-piece band and a crew of dancers.

Justin has shared numerous videos of him rehearsing for the show, and he has teased supporters they can expect a “wild” event.

He wrote on Instagram: “NYE is going to be wild, come vibe with me as we bring in 2021″

T-Mobile customers can get free access to the livestream, or those who are not with the network can pay R365.80.

The show will initially air at 5.15am on January 1st, and it will re-air twice later that day.

Justin recently teamed up with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir to release a charity rendition of his and Chance the Rapper’s mega-hit ‘Holy’, in a bid to land the much coveted Christmas number one spot on the UK charts.

But the tune was by beaten YouTube stars and charity campaigners LadBaby, whose song “Don’t Stop Me Eatin” – a cover of Journey’s 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believin” – hit the top spot.