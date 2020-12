The US-born Zimbabwean has completed her transfer to the Finnish based outfit, with her move taking effect from mid-January

Ruvimbo Mucherera has joined Finnish Naisten Liiga outfit KuPS for a one-year deal, beginning in January 2021.

The US-born Zimbabwean forward parted ways with Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas and starred for Rimantė Jonusaite’s team, including in the Women’s Champions League.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Oviedo, USA started out at the University of North Carolina before signing her first professional contract with Gintra in the summer of 2020.