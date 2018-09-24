Jah Prayzah says open to Thomas Mapfumo collaboration

CONTEMPORARY superstar Jah Prayzah has hinted on a collaboration with the Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mukanya Mapfumo.

Speaking at a press conference in UK ahead of a show dubbed the ‘Greatest Hits’ concert, the two musicians indicated a willingness to work together.

Responding to one of the fans who had asked if the two will ever team up and produce a hit, Jah Prayzah said he would grab the chance.

“I wouldn’t like to miss an opportunity to collaborate with legends like Mukanya,” said Prayzah who has worked together with several local and international artists on a number of hit singles.

Mukanya also nodded to the idea.

“Working together is not bad, it shows that we are united,” he said.

The United States-based legend also went on to encourage ZimDancehall artists to promote Zimbabwean culture by adapting to traditional and cultural music

“Dancehall is Jamaican culture and when the likes of Vybz Kartel sing dancehall they will be promoting their culture, so Zim artist should also promote their culture,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah said he would release his 4th album early November this year and promised that it will consist of more traditional and cultural songs.

Mukanya and Jah Prayzah will share a stage at the Athena Leicester on Saturday.