Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening
– a thread
Thought to myself, Kiki is pretty damn close to Kim. Quick twitter search and I find these.
Drake has a good relationship with the Kardashians.
And we know they both live in Hidden Hills.
“I crept down the block,
Made a right,
Cut the lights,
Paid the price.”
I could keep going with more lyrics, but it’s gotta end somewhere.
“I’ma just end that there, that’s that.”
This is absolutely fascinating. I love shit like this. Incredible work by Tyler.Tyler Morrison@tmorrison24
Best thread in history gawdddddd damn
I have no clue if this is true, but this man should be working for the CIA with this investigative work. I’m here for all of this.Tyler Morrison@tmorrison24
