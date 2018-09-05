A video shared on Instagram has birthed a fan theory that Kim Kardashian West is actually the star of Drake’s hit track “In My Feelings” aka “Kiki do you love me?”.

The speculation comes after The Shade Room posted a video of Nick Cannon and DJ Akademiks discussing the feud between Kim’s husband, Kanye West, Pusha T, and Drake, on “Everyday Struggle” with Complex. During the talk, DJ Akademiks claims that the 37-year-old reality star hooked up with Drake at some point.

Kim quickly shut down rumours by commenting on the video. The reality star, who’s been married to Kanye since 2014, wrote “Never happened. End of story”.

But this didn’t stop Twitter user Tyler Morrison from weighing on the matter. The Iowa-based user shared a series of tweets to explain why Kiki has to be Kim. He wrote: “Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening”.

Then her went full-blown Twitter CSI mode and pulled up tweets referencing Kim as Kiki.

But there’s more. Morrison then shared maps of the distances between Kim and Drake’s homes and quoted lyrics to support his theory.

Morrison’s theory went viral, and many fans believe that Drake’s Kiki finally has a face.

