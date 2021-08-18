‘I had Covid-19 and it made me lose my hair’ – Drake

Drake had Covid-19 and has suffered hair loss as a result, as he explained why he’s shaved a heart shape into his hairline.

The 34-year-old rapper has revealed he contracted the illness, and while he didn’t confirm when he battled the virus, he did reveal he suffered from hair loss as a long-term side effect.

Drake recently had a heart shape shaved into the top left of his head, and when one fan took to Instagram to mock the new look, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker admitted it was a drastic measure to cover up his hair loss.

The fan posted: “That heart is stressed.”

And Drake responded: “I had Covid that s*** grew in weird I had to start again. It’s coming back don’t diss (sic)”