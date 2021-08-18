Zuma requests ANC financial information for his trial

Former South African President Jacob Zuma’s legal team has requested the Africa National Congress (ANC) to produce its financial records. This is in relation with the Armsdeal payments.

Lawyers said his defence at the trial will require him to give the Court clear evidence demonstrating that he never used his many positions both in the party and government to personally or corruptly benefit from any financial transactions involving the Strategic Defence Packages.

“He is required to demonstrate that it was not possible for him as an individual and capacity in the party and government to have provided any protection from an honest investigation into the allegations of corruption that are allegedly involved in these transactions.

“After much consultation and consideration of the issues involved in his trial and for the purposes solely of defending himself against the scandalous allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering, Mr Zuma requires the ANC to grant him access to the following information:

List of all and any foreign payments received from any German based Defence Industry companies associated with the Strategic Defence Packages during the 1997/1998 and 1999/2000 financial years;

List of all and any foreign payments received from any French based Defence Industry companies associated with the Strategic Defence Packages during the 1997/1998 and 1999/2000 financial year;

List of all and any foreign and/or local payments received from any companies representing or making payment on behalf of Thint SA (France) and/or African Defence Systems Pty Ltd and/or Mr Alen Thetard a senior executive of the Thint SA during the 2003/2004 and 2004/2005 financial years;

List of all and any payments received from Mr Tony Georgiadis (a Greek citizen living in London) and/or any companies associated with Mr Tony Georgiadis during the 1997/1998, 1998/1999 and the 1999/2000 financial years;

List of all and any payments received from Mr Yusuf Surtee and/or any company associated with Mr Yusuf Surtee and/or any immediate family member of Mr Yusuf Surtee during the 1997/1998, 1998/1999 and 1999/2000 financial years; and

List of all and any foreign payments received from any French based Defence Industry companies associated with the Strategic Defence Packages during the 1997/1998 and 1999/2000 financial year;

List of all and any foreign and/or local payments received from any companies representing or making payment on behalf of Thint SA (France) and/or African Defence Systems Pty Ltd and/or Mr Alen Thetard a senior executive of the Thint SA during the 2003/2004 and 2004/2005 financial years;

List of all and any payments received from Mr Tony Georgiadis (a Greek citizen living in London) and/or any companies associated with Mr Tony Georgiadis during the 1997/1998, 1998/1999 and the 1999/2000 financial years;

List of all and any payments received from Mr Yusuf Surtee and/or any company associated with Mr Yusuf Surtee and/or any immediate family member of Mr Yusuf Surtee during the 1997/1998, 1998/1999 and 1999/2000 financial years; and

List of all and any payments received from Mr Bill Venter and/or Mr Bill Venter immediate family members and/or the Alton Group of companies and/or Altech Defence Systems Pty Ltd during the 1997/1998, 1998/1999 and 1999/2000 financial year.

“The aforementioned information is necessary for our client’s defence in relation to the corruption, fraud and money laundering charges in which it is alleged that he used his position in the party and the government to offer protection to companies and individuals from the reach of law enforcement investigations into corruption in the Strategic Defence Packages. Please provide to our offices written responses to the above request by close of business on Monday, 26 July 2021, failing which we reserve our right to resort to legal processes to obtain access to the aforementioned information. We hope that it will not be necessary to do so but that it is sufficient to rely on the ANC’s own commitment to disclose information relevant to the investigation of corruption, fraud and money laundering.”

However, the ANC of led by Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to seal records that shows they received arms deal bribes that they pinning on President Zuma. The excuse is that floods wiped records from 1997 to 2000.