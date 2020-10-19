Ginimbi’s Bulawayo fans go wild (Video)

FLAMBOYANT businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure better known as Ginimbi is in Bulawayo to show off his recently purchased toy, the Ferrari 488 spider.

Ginimbi is one of Zimbabwe’s wealthiest man under 50 with a net worth of over US$1 million. He amassed his wealth through his energy company, Pioneer Gas.

The flamboyant businessman is also well known for splurging on luxury cars such and owns 3 Bentleys, 2 Rolls Royce, and 2 Range Rovers. A few weeks ago he turned heads when he purchased two new sports cars, the Ferrari valued at US$350k and the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster worth US$600k.

“I have to move with my toys…. Bulawayo tonight it’s going down,” he said via Instagram before traveling.

Fans had mockingly advised Bulawayo men and women not to be embarrassingly awed by the car.

One commented, “Word of advice to Bulawayo girls, please don’t embarrass us.”

And another also had something to say about Bulawayo men, “Funny facts we are going to observe some guys screaming for Ginimbi.”

Ginimbi naturally likes to have a fun time. He hosts the most hyped all-white parties and owns one of the most vibrant night clubs in Harare club.

He has also revealed that he is in Bulawayo to have some fun time with the locals.

When he first brought his new car to Harare, fans went crazy following him all over town to snap pictures with the supper car.

It was always going to be interesting to see if Ginimbi would receive the same reception in the usually quiet Bulawayo. And guess what, it’s now a fact that Zimbabweans from Bulawayo to Zaka just love Ginimbi.

Watch the video below to see the reaction from the streets of Bulawayo as Ginimbi rolled past:

Now, that’s more than just enough proof that on any square inch of space in Zimbabwe, Ginimbi rocks. – Zimbabwe Voice