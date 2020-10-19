Van Choga’s John Vhura Gate song (Video)

ZIMDANCEHALL exponent Van Choga has released a song John Vuli Gate, which has drawn mixed reactions among his listeners.

The song was inspired by Mapara A Jazz’s amapiano stomper, John Vuli Gate, which features Ntosh Gaz and Colano.

Van Choga wekwaMudzviti portrays a popular trend of women being deserted by men who impregnate them.

In this case, John is the one who impregnated the girl and her family took her to John’s place so that he takes ownership.

Harare based commentator Nigel Sithole says the song makes him “cringe”. A lawyer by profession, Sithole says he doesn’t use the word “hate” easily but can comfortably say he HATES the song.

Others were, however, less brutal in their comments.

Watch the Van Choga latest video below and share in your comment:

Source: Zimbabwe Voice