Gerard Pique silences rumours of split from Shakira as Barcelona defender attends her European tour rehearsal

Gerard Pique has not had the best of months so far, but he had a message for his critics after posting a picture of him attending girlfriend Shakira’s rehearsals – despite claims they are set to break up.

Spain manager Julen Lopetegui released the Barcelona defender from his squad ahead of Monday night’s 1-0 victory over Israel after World Cup qualification was already assured.

The centre-back – who was roundly booed by Spain fans in the win over Albania – was suspended for the game in Jerusalem, and Pique took the opportunity to support his girlfriend as she rehearsed for her forthcoming European Tour.

In the short Instagram story, the 30-year-old – sporting a thick beard – puts his finger to his lips to signal the need for quiet as he enters the rehearsal studio, where Shakira is seen flanked by a percussionist and double bass player.

The footage comes amid reports the two are no longer living together, with Colombian superstar Shakira the one to instigate the split. – Daily Mail