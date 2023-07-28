Drake grabs headlines with Pusha T and Pharrell diss as Travis Scott mania grips the music world

The roll-out for Travis Scott’s fourth studio album has been one for the books. Ever the astute marketer, the “Sicko Mode” rapper has pulled out all the stops to make sure the hype for his new album, “Utopia”, is inescapable.

Not only did he announce that the album would be accompanied by a film titled “Circus Maximus” earlier in the week, he also shared several different album cover artwork versions on social media on Tuesday. When the album finally came out on Friday morning, fans immediately turned their focus to his collaboration with Drake, “Meltdown”. Scott and Drake have collaborated on several songs over the past decade and, notably, Scott’s most commercially successful single is his smash hit Drake collaboration “Sicko Mode”. Drake addressed Pharrell & Pusha T on ‘MELTDOWN’ “I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f*ck about all of that heritage sh*t. Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis they not even wearing that sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/EopA86JUP6 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 28, 2023

This time around, their collaboration on “Meltdown” has drawn attention to how Drake used the song as an opportunity to take a jab at rapper Pusha T with whom he’s been embroiled in a nasty feud for the past five years. “Drake addressed Pharrell & Pusha T on ‘MELTDOWN’ — “I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f*ck about all of that heritage sh*t. Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis they not even wearing that sh*t.”

The line also saw the Canadian rapper drag the new Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell into the beef. The unexpected jab comes after Drake purchased some of Pharrell’s most iconic pieces of jewellery, including his famous skateboard pendant, earlier in the year.

Drake, who’s infamous for his pettiness, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday morning to share an image of him holding the ring Tupac wore during his last public appearance. The ring was sold earlier in the week for $1-million at an auction.

