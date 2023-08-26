Drake fans left disappointed after false alarm on ‘For All The Dogs’ album release

IF you were on social media sometime over the past 24 hours, chances are you saw some mention of Drake’s eagerly anticipated album, ‘For All The Dogs.’

Earlier in the week, the ‘God’s Plan’ star unveiled his album artwork designed by his five-year-old son, Adonis. The artwork depicts a sketch of a dog with long ears and red eyes over a black background.

This, along with his announcement during a recent show that his album would be released soon, led to rumours swirling online that it would be released on Septermber 25.

Even reputable media outlets like Billboard had reported that the album would drop on the 25th.

However, fans were left disappointed when the album didn’t drop as expected. Billboard and other platforms have since edited their articles to read that the 25th was just a rumoured release.

how it feels going to Drake spotify page and not seeing For All The Dogs pic.twitter.com/yXjBd4hKMW — Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) August 25, 2023

The reactions online have been hilarious as fans find the humour behind their disappointment:

@steez_hh shared a video of a grown man with his face painted like a circus clown crying, and captioned it: “how it feels going to Drake spotify page and not seeing For All The Dogs”

Every Drake fan listening to his old sh*t because he didn’t drop For All The Dogs.

pic.twitter.com/68dT2Amr1S — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 25, 2023

XXL shared a meme making fun of fans’ reactions to the album not coming out as expected. “Every Drake fan listening to his old sh*t because he didn’t drop For All The Dogs.”

One of Drake’s best friends, the rapper Lil Yachty, said fans were “stupid” for thinking the album would drop tonight. “y’all stupid, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight.”

So what you mean is its coming out next Friday??? pic.twitter.com/xTq0tHF5pj — 𝕭𝖔𝖑𝖙⚡ (@xDJBolt) August 25, 2023

The upcoming album is the follow up to Drake’s 2022 releases, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ and the collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ alongside 21 Savage.

Thus far Drake has only released one supporting single, ‘Search & Rescue’.