Diddy is embarking on a new “journey” following the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

The ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ hitmaker – whose former partner passed away last month aged 47 – forced himself to get up “real early” in order to take his kids to school and claimed he was “trained by the best”.

Speaking in his car, surrounded by his kids, he said in a series of posts shared to his Instagram story: “What’s up y’all? Today, the journey begins. Thank you for your prayers and support. I am now a part of the six a.m. crew. This is Mommy/Daddy, Daddy/Mommy checking in.

“This Mommy/Daddy thing is beautiful. You just have to get up early in the morning. Like early. Like, real early.

“You hear me say Daddy/Mommy, all my single mothers out there know what it is and also single fathers, gotta step up and play both roles. Mothers do it all the time. Shout out!”