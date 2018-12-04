He captioned one post: “New day. New life, New responsibilities. Kim I got this. Just like you taught me!

After completing the school run, the 49-year-old rapper – who raises Kim’s 27-year-old son Quincy, their three kids together, Christian, 20 and 11-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and also Justin, 24, and Chance, 12, his two kids from other relationships – went on a hike in Runyon Canon, where he challenged himself to take the “hardcore” route, echoing the changes to his life.

He reflected: “I gotta give all glory to God for waking me up this morning, my kids having the strength to go to school.

“I usually take the easy route just on the pavement but this is like the hardcore, this is life right here, all of these cliffs and rocks.

“God gave me the strength to get back on my feet. It took a minute but now I’m gonna tackle this hill.”

