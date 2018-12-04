TotalMedia appoints Ndlovu chief media officer

TotalMedia UM has elevated Nobuntu Ndlovu to the newly created role of chief media officer (CMO) with immediate effect.

Ndlovu has been with TotalMedia UM, a subsidiary of Dicomm Holdings group, since 2017, where she served as the head of Paid Media. She has been instrumental in building the business’ ad-tech and mar-tech offering with a passion for driving data insights on client brands.

With the advent of new media, brands now exist in an overwhelming environment.

This role is in line with where the business is headed as it seeks to streamline its media offering.

“Nobuntu is a versatile leader who is perfectly positioned to drive TotalMedia UM into the Future,” Charles Mutemera, the managing director said in a statement.

“Over the last three years we have partnered with global brands, grown our affiliation with IPG Mediabrands, Universal McCann (UM) and delivered strategic capabilities with strong value propositions. We continue to strive to be a digitally driven agency, and I am thrilled for her to continue this endeavour at a larger scale.”

As CMO, Ndlovu will oversee paid, owned and earned media, leveraging TotalMedia UM’s media offering, tech-stack, scaling data and audience insights to unlock revenue for clients, Programmatic deals and private marketplace offering will remain crucial for the business.

TotalMedia UM is a part of DiComm Holdings which also houses a Creative Agency — Dicomm McCann. Dicomm McCann & TotalMedia UM are an equal opportunity employer whose cultural values include empowering women to thrive.