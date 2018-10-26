Cardi B was sent “disturbing, threatening” messages about her daughter, which prompted her to hire a private investigator to find the culprit.

The 26-year-old rapper and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari, into the world in July, and Cardi has said that after her phone number was leaked, she started receiving “disgusting” messages about her tot.

Speaking to Ebro Darden on his Beats 1 radio show for Apple Music, she said: “I could show you screenshots of comments, and my phone number got leaked. I got so many disgusting text messages that I literally I had to hire a private investigator to find out who the f**k is these people threatening my child. It’s just really disgusting, disturbing things … we just don’t want to show our baby right now.”

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker has only shared glimpses of her daughter on social media, and recently revealed she turned down a seven figure sum for pictures of the baby because she isn’t “ready” to expose her to the world.

She said: “I got offered seven figures [to show Kulture], I’m just not ready yet. I’m not even ready yet to have a damn babysitter.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Cardi said her life now revolves around Kulture, as she’s already thinking about making sure her wealth lasts until her daughter has completed college. The ‘I Like It’ rapper said: “My baby. That’s all I give a f**k about right now. I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college. I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now and about the craziest s**t like, How am I going to discipline this girl?” But despite having a lot on her plate, Cardi says she has “everything that she’s ever wanted”. Marking her 26th birthday earlier this month, she shared: “I wanna say thank you everybody for wishing me a happy birthday. I’m excited, I’m gonna drink some Hennessy today. I’m a little scared cause I might act up but I don’t give a f**k … I’m dumb happy. I’m 26 years old and I have everything that I ever wanted and I’m so grateful. Thank you Jesus and thank you for all the love.”