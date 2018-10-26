Meanwhile, earlier this month, Cardi said her life now revolves around Kulture, as she’s already thinking about making sure her wealth lasts until her daughter has completed college.

The ‘I Like It’ rapper said: “My baby. That’s all I give a f**k about right now. I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college. I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now and about the craziest s**t like, How am I going to discipline this girl?”

But despite having a lot on her plate, Cardi says she has “everything that she’s ever wanted”.

Marking her 26th birthday earlier this month, she shared: “I wanna say thank you everybody for wishing me a happy birthday. I’m excited, I’m gonna drink some Hennessy today. I’m a little scared cause I might act up but I don’t give a f**k … I’m dumb happy. I’m 26 years old and I have everything that I ever wanted and I’m so grateful. Thank you Jesus and thank you for all the love.”