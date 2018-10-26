News Ticker

Bread Prices To Go Up 100 Percent Starting Saturday

October 26, 2018 Staff Reporter Business, Headlines 0

Lobel Holdings has advised that starting Saturday, the 27th of October the price of bread will be going up by 100 percent.  A loaf of bread will now cost $2.20 from the current price of $1.10.

Bakers are reported to be pushing for the price of bread to go up to between $4 and $5 saying that the price of a loaf of bread should be pegged to US$1.

Proton Bakers also confirmed the same increase in the price of bread, although for Proton, the increase will be effective Sunday, the 28th of October, 2018.



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!