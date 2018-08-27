Ariana Grande performing “God Is A Woman” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Reuters

Ariana Grande – ✔ @ArianaGrande hello i am still crying thank you for everything always hello i am still crying thank you for everything always

This is Ariana’s third album to reach number one, following ‘Yours Truly’ in 2013 and 2014’s ‘My Everything’.

‘Sweetener sold 231,000 copies in total, including 127,000 traditional sales, to reach number one.

The record was also the second-highest sales for a female artist in 2018, behind Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’.

Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ and Post Malone’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ complete the US top five.