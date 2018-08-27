WATCH: Beyoncé and Jay-Z ‘unharmed’ after fan storms stage during concert

Beyonce and Jay-Z decided to end a concert in Atlanta after an unidentified man invaded the stage during a concert in Atlanta.

The 36-year-old singer and Jay, 48 – who have kids Blue Ivy, six, and 14-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter together – were performing a gig on their On the Run II tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night when the man managed to get on the platform.

Back-up dancers quickly rushed towards the intruder, who was trying to make his way backstage.

Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyonce’s publicist, subsequently reassured fans that everything was fine following the incident.

She wrote on Instagram: “Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Police say they are pursuing more charges against the man who stormed the stage.

Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender told The Associated Press that 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell ran on stage, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him as the “On the Run II” concert was ending Saturday night. Police say Maxwell was quickly stopped by security people and backup dancers with the rapper.

Bender says Maxwell was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery. He was treated for minor injuries, and Bender says there were no other injuries.