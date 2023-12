HARARE – Renowned Zimbabwe Afro-Jazz musician Bob Nyabinde has died. He was 68.

Affectionately known as “Headmaster”, Nyabinde had been battling diabetes for some time.

“The great songwriter has fallen. Go Well Jazz legend. Sing with the angels,” read a post shared on his official Facebook page Saturday evening.

In October this year, he reportedly collapsed and injured his hip, leading to his hospitalisation. His condition became critical.

