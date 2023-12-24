News Ticker

Video: Hopewell Chin’ono left with his face covered in egg

Hopewell Chin'ono

Hopewell Chin’ono the award-winning journalist has been exposed after he posted news alleging that Obert Mpofu was behind the farm invasion at Umvutshwa Farm.

Farm owners Tara and Troy Maidwell came out and cleared the fake news exposing the person behind the invasion and exonerating Obert Mpofu. Tara Maidwell said she was concerned by the fake news as they had never implicated any politician including Obert Mpofu. She added that they knew who was behind their farm invasion and they had taken the matter to the police for actioning.

Follow the link below for a full audio of Tara Maidwell

Source – Byo24

