Zimsec introduces new secure certificates

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has introduced new Zimbabwe General Certificates of Education (ZGCE) certificates at Ordinary and Advanced levels that have advanced security features to reduce fraudulent qualifications.

Zimsec said the new certificates will be rolled out before the end of this month, with the issuance of the November 2020 public examinations results certificates. The council said certificates issued before 2020 remain valid both locally and internationally.

“Zimsec would like to inform its valued stakeholders of the introduction of ZGCE certificates at Ordinary and Advanced levels. The first batch of the new certificates has been rolled out this month with the issuance of the November 2020 certificates,” reads the statement.

“The introduction of the new ZGCE certificates is an important and progressive move in line with global assessment trends. This will improve the security and safeguard the integrity of the certificates and qualifications through the new advanced security features which have been included. Notwithstanding, all Zimsec certificates issued prior to 2020 remain valid for use both local and internationally.”

Zimsec also said it offers a facility where certificates can be verified for authenticity to curb the use of fraudulent qualifications.

The service is offered to private and public institutions/ corporations, educational institutions, embassies and regional and international qualifications authorities.

According to Zimsec, certificates are issued for subjects in which candidates achieve grade E or better and it cannot combine grades obtained from various sittings into a single certificate.

“Candidates are advised to laminate certificates for protection against natural elements such as weather and against fraud. When a certificate is lost, Zimsec does not issue a duplicate certificate but can provide a certifying statement of results for a fee,” Zimsec said in a separate statement on its website.

“A prospective employer or tertiary institution can request for a confirmation of results for a specific person from Zimsec. Certifying statements and confirmation letters do not accommodate any subsequent name changes by individuals. Certificates tampered with, such as those altered by pen or computer, are nullified by Zimsec without replacement.”

Source: Chronicle

