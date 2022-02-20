Jamal Edwards: British music entrepreneur and YouTube star dies aged 31

LONDON – Edwards was known for founding new music platform SBTV – helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave, Rita Ora and Jessie J.

He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music.

His manager confirmed that he died on Sunday morning.

Awards organisation Mobo has paid tribute, saying on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing.

“As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work and legacy in British music and culture will live on.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Rapper AJ Tracey, tweeted: “RIP Jamal Edwards, west London legend status.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan, who hosted this year’s Brit awards, added: “A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years & you’ve inspired a whole generation.”

Rapper Example wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe you’re gone. 31 years old. Can’t find the words right now.”

Bafta-winning actor Adam Deacon, known for his leading role in Kidulthood, added on Twitter: “Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken.

“Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would.

“He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable. Thinking of his friends and family at this devastating time. RIP Jamal Edwards.”

