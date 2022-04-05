ZIMSEC ‘A’ Level results out

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje has announced that the 2021 A Level results are out and will be accessed via the institution website from Wednesday 1800hrs.

The national pass rate is at 84.67%.

Read the full statement below:

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2021 November Advanced Level examination results which were written between 1 December 2021 and 31 January 2022. Heads of Examination Centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from our Regional Offices on Wednesday, 6 April 2022. The Advanced Level Examination results, will be accessible online to all Candidates and authorised personnel with effect from today the 5. April, 2022 beginning at 18:00 hrs. The results can be accessed online through the ZIMSEC portal. As usual, our Website address is www.zimsec.co.zw. Candidates are advised to click on their respective region where they will be redirected to the portal on which they can access their results. Please take note that this portal will be open for 5 days only.

Allow me from the onset to express on behalf of the Board our profound appreciation to all major sakeholders of the examination process for a timely delivery. The examination process ended on 3151 January and after 2 months, the results are here. Zimsec wishes to acknowledge the commitment of our examiners, the support given by the Ministry of Finance and economic Development, the Ministry of Health and Child Care and our parent Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and indeed our ZIMSEC Staff. We are therefore excited that we are releasing the results earlier than was the case for the 2020 results by at least 3 weeks. We are also grateful to God that as we continue to see an improvement in the covid-19 pandemic situation, it may point to the fact that we may soon return to normalcy.

Entry and Pass Rate There was a decrease of 2.03% in the candidate entries where the total number of candidates who sat for the November 2021 examinations was 49 128, as compared to 50 287 in November 2020.

Of these, 48 234 wrote 2 or more subjects compared to 49 153 last year. For those who wrote two or more subjects, 40 842 obtained Grade E or better. This translates to 84.67% pass rate.

In November 2020 however, 49 153 wrote two or more subjects and 39 802 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects translating to a percentage pass rate of 80.98. The national pass rate for 2021, therefore, increased by 3.68%.

School Candidates

The total number of school candidates in November 2021 was 40 806. Of these, 40 599 wrote 2 or more subjects and 35 276 obtained Grade E or better yielding a percentage pass rate of 86.89. In comparison, 42 231 school candidates sat in November 2020, with 41 691 writing two or more subjects and 34 597 obtaining Grade E or better, yielding a percentage pass rate of 82.98. This translates to a percentage increase of 3.99 in 2021.

Gender

The total number of female school candidates who sat for 2 or more subjects in November 2021 Advanced level examinations was 20 262. Of this number, 18 043 passed two or more subjects yielding 89.04% pass rate; an increase of 3.24 percentage points from 85.8% for 2020. The total number of male school candidates who sat for two or more subjects were 20 337 and 17 233 passed two or more subjects, which translates to 84.72%, an increase of 4.61 percentage points from 80.31% for 2020

Private Candidates

In November 2021, the total number of private candidates was 8 322. Of these, 7 725, wrote two or more subjects and 5 566 obtained a Grade E or better, which translated to a percentage pass rate of 72.05%, while in November 2020, the total number of private candidates was 8 056. Out of this number, 7 462 wrote two or more subjects and 5 205 obtained a Grade E or better, which also translated into a percentage pass rate of 69.75%.

Special Needs Candidates

The total number of special needs candidates who sat for the November 2021, Advanced level examinations was 56 and 54 passed 2 or more subjects yielding a percentage pass rate of 96.42%. The candidates were in 4 different categories namely; Enlarged Print, Braille, Hearing Impairment and Physical Impairment.

Conclusion

We would like to extend our gratitude to all those who were involved in the November 2021 Advanced Level examination processes with a special mention of the school administrators, teachers and ZIMSEC staff for their hard work and dedication in making the examinations a success. ZIMSEC hereby takes this opportunity to wish all the candidates the best in their future studies and endeavours.

I thank you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

