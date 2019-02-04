Teachers strike called off

The government committed itself to continue implementing non-monetary incentives to civil servants, with teachers now having called of the strike which was planned to begin tomorrow, the 5th of February.

Emerging from a closed door meeting with all the nine teachers unions which represent teachers across the country, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Paul Mavima assured the nation that the proposed strike has been shelved as government continues to put in place measures critical in the enhancement of teachers livelihoods.

The ZBC News also managed to speak to some union representatives who said they will continue engaging the government with regards to their welfare as opposed to industrial action.

Last week, the government availed a $60 million housing facility for civil servants as part of non-monetary incentives to its workers and today, the teachers also presented other incentives for consideration to the Minister which include allocation of plots, examination allowances as well as free education for their children learning in government schools.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission says it welcomes the recent decision by government to provide funds to facilitate the recruitment of 3000 additional teachers in primary and secondary schools as an interim measure while the request for additional resources to engage more teachers is awaited.

So far, 1500 names have been submitted to the Public Service Commission for consideration and confirmation.