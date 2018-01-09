Mnangagwa cracks whip on university corruption

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa today threatened to come hard on acts of corruption in the education sector as the country’s anti-graft body revealed that it has launched a probe on a university doctorate awarded former first lady Grace Mugabe in 2014.

Addressing a gathering of heads of universities and other tertiary institutions of higher learning in Harare, Mnangagwa slammed the scourge of corruption and nepotism that is affecting the southern African country’s higher education sector and has seen undeserving students being recruited or given high marks.

“Deplorable, corrupt and immoral tendencies that have seen undeserving students getting passes must stop,” Mnangagwa said to wild applause from the audience who want to see how the government would resolve the issue of the doctorate in sociology controversially awarded to Grace Mugabe in September 2014.

Mnangagwa spoke as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission announced that it was investigating whether the University of Zimbabwe acted corruptly in awarding the degree to the former first lady.

Grace controversially acquired the doctorate degree three months registering to study at Zimbabwe’s oldest and largest university.

Suspicion has been raised after the former first lady failed to deposit her dissertation with the university’s library as per requirement.-APA