Harare woman arrested for forging academic certificates

A 36-year-old Harare woman has been arrested on allegations of forging Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) certificates to secure a place at Morgen Zintec Teachers College.

The woman, Margeret Nyapimbi was arrested on Monday, following a tip-off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said investigations were in progress.

“On March 5, 2024, detectives from CID Braeside acted on received information and arrested Margeret Nyapimbi aged 36, in connection with a case of fraud. The suspect used a fake Zimbabwe School Examination Council Certificate to secure enrolment at Morgen Zintec Teachers College.

“The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of the forged certificate,” he said.

Source: Herald

