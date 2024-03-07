U.S. should provide proof I collect bribes, engage in gold, diamond smuggling: Mnangagwa

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed as “defamatory” and “malicious” allegations of corruption, gold and diamond smuggling, and human rights abuse levelled against him by the U.S. government, challenging the U.S. to provide evidence for the allegations.

“We condemn these malicious statements as completely uncalled for, defamatory, provocative, and a continuation of wanton hostilities against Zimbabwe by the US government,” said George Charamba, a spokesman for the Zimbabwean president on Wednesday.

Mr Mnangagwa challenged U.S. President Joe Biden to provide evidence of the allegations against him or withdraw the sanctions imposed against him and his officials.

“We demand that the Biden administration provides evidence in support of these gratuitous accusations,” the statement added. “Failure to which the administration must, without any further delay, withdraw them unconditionally.”

On Monday, the U.S. sanctioned Mr Mnangagwa, his wife Auxillia Mnangagwa, some of Zimbabwe’s top officials and “three entities” for corruption and human rights abuses.

The U.S. Department of Treasury announced the sanctions imposed on Mr Mnangagwa, his wife, and others, accusing them of corruption, gold and diamond smuggling, and human rights abuse.

“Emmerson Mnangagwa is the President of Zimbabwe and is involved in corrupt activities, in particular those relating to gold and diamond smuggling networks,” the U.S. authorities alleged.

It added, “Mnangagwa provides a protective shield to smugglers to operate in Zimbabwe and has directed Zimbabwean officials to facilitate the sale of gold and diamonds in illicit markets, taking bribes in exchange for his services.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...