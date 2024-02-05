Dewure High donates to Chiredzi orphanage

Spread the love

CHIREDZI – Dewure High School donated a consignment of foodstuffs, clothes and stationery valued at US$500 to Chiredzi Christian Village, an orphanage that had its storeroom gutted down by a fire last year. Both institutions are run by the Church of Christ.

The donation took place last Saturday at the orphanage. The 42 Dewure pupils were accompanied by school chaplains Emmanuel Manyanga and Timothy Rinopisa.

Manyanga told The Mirror that the donation is to assist and uplift underprivileged children at the orphanage. He also said that the pupils pledged the donations.

“We donated a consignment of goods to Chiredzi Christian Village to assist underprivileged children there. A fire razed down a hostel with food reserves, clothes and stationery last year. We hope this will uplift and assist children at the centre,” he said.

The village is a subsidiary of Hippo Valley Christian Mission. Manyanga added that the school has been donating to the village annually.

“Our school is a Church of Christ-run school so we chose to donate to the orphanage because it is part of our church,” he added.

The orphanage houses more than 55 orphans between the ages of 2 to18 years. It was established in 2000. – Masvingo Mirror

