Confusion reigns over US$ exam fees

CHIREDZI – There is confusion in some schools with heads insisting on US$ only for the November Zimsec examination fees.

Several parents called The Mirror and reported numerous schools which are refusing ZWL$ for exam fees. This is despite a statement by Zimsec director of communications Nicky Dhlamini this week that exam fees is payable in local currency at the Bank rate.

Masvingo acting Provincial Education Director (PED), Shylatte Mhike said there is no school that should refuse local currency.

One of the schools implicated isMashoko-run Shingai Primary School in Chiredzi which is not accepting ZWL$.

“I went to Shingai yesterday to pay examination fees for my daughter but the school said they can only take US$,” said a parent who requested anonymity.

The Mirror established that the parents’ complaints were indeed true.

Shingai Primary School headmistress, Florence Chauke declined to talk to the Press. Some parents, however, said she told them that she was only following orders from ZIMSEC.

Dhlamini urged parents to report schools refusing ZWL$ to ZIMSEC.

A ZIMSEC circular released on Monday said parents and guardians are only allowed to pay exam fees on July 22, 2022 according to the prevailing rate of the day.

“The 2022 exam fees are pegged against the USD, however parents and guardians are advised to pay the fees at the prevailing interbank rate as at July 22, 2022, which will be communicated by ZIMSEC to all centres,” reads the circular.

Meanwhile, Grade 6 pupils are expected to pay US$11 while Grade 7 pupils pay US$22.

