Serial killer remanded in custody

A suspected serial killer, Emmanuel Mahembe, (37) was today remanded in custody to August 4, 2022, after appearing before a Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula for an initial remand. He was facing two counts of murder and two counts of theft after killing her lovers and stealing from them.

On the first count Prosecutor Kwanele Njini told the court that between August and September 2021, Mahembe requested his lover Patricia Mutero to come and see him at Chachacha business centre. It is alleged that Mutero drove her white Honda Fit AEF 9654 to see him and arrived at Chachacha around 7 pm. The two had a nice time and spent the whole night drinking beer.

The following day at around twelve midday the accused requested to be intimate with deceased and they went to Dhanga dip tank. Upon arrival the deceased fell asleep leaning on the steering and Mahembe disembarked and went to the back seat. He allegedly grabbed his lover from the back and strangled her to death.

He immediately threw her body at the back seat and drove to Gwamvurachena River where he wrapped the corpse with a red blanket before burying it near the river bank. Mahembe went on to use the deceased’s car and later swopped it with a Toyota Fun Cargo belonging to Tafadzwa Mutare. The value of stolen property is worth US$3500 and nothing was recovered.

On the second count on May 20, 2022, Mahembe had an affair with Idah Chigumbate. Using the same modus operand, he requested her to meet him at Chachacha growth point. Upon arrival at around 7 pm the two had nice time until 12.00 pm the next day.

Chigumbate then told the accused that she wanted to see her brother in-law who was admitted at Shurugwi District hospital. On their way to Shurugwi along Mhandamabwe-Musada road the two had a misunderstanding over US$500 owed Mahembe by the deceased. A fist fight then ensued at Todal turn- off where they parked. Mahembe allegedly beat Chigumbate to death.

He then drove along Unki mine road and where he threw her body in mine shaft near Mutevekwi River. Her remains were retrieved on July 19, 2022. Mahembe allegedly took the deceased’s silver Honda Fit which he used as his personal car. He also took Chigumbate’s cellphone which he used to request US$750 from her son. He also used the cellphone to call the deceased relatives demanding money. The amount stolen was US$4200 and US$3500 was recovered. – Masvingo Mirror

