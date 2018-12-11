Vubiquity & Discover Digital International Launch VoD With TelOne Zimbabwe

BURBANK, Calif. — Vubiquity, an Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) company and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced a multi-year deal with Discover Digital to provide new and exclusive international plus local content throughout the African continent, starting with TelOne DEOD (Digital Entertainment On Demand) in Zimbabwe.

The deal encompasses two tiers of subscription content on the Discover DigitalService; On Demand and DEOD Premium that covers an extensive mix of content, including music videos. It also includes transactional titles from six major Hollywood studios available on a rent-by-title basis.

Discover Digital provides and manages solutions which uniquely offer combined payment channels, enabling customers to subscribe, buy or rent through mobile money platforms and vouchers from any TelOne outlet. TelOne Zimbabwe is the largest telecommunications entity in Zimbabwe and has the second largest fixed-line network in southern Africa. The new service will offer TelOne customers flexibility to consume content via a number of different payment channels making it an affordable and accessible streaming service.

Vubiquity Inc.