Mutambara Responds To Herald Article, Says He Did Not Say ED Is Legitimate

Former Deputy Minister Arthur Mutambara has responded to The Herald’s article that he trashed Government of National Unity (GNU) talks.

Mutambara said he did not say President Mnangagwa is legitimate but that it is difficult for the opposition to challenge Mnangagwa’s illegitimacy. Writing on Twitter Mutambara said:

There is obviously a bit of spin by today’s Herald. I did NOT say ED is legitimate. I said it is difficult to operationalise the challenge to his illegitimacy and I explained why this was the case.

Watch Mutambara’s SABC interview below:

