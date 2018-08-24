Sunday Mail deputy editor Huni fired under political cloud

HARARE – The state-run Sunday Mail newspaper has sacked its deputy editor, Munyaradzi Huni, allegedly for being “too close” with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Huni, who has been with the Zimpapers-owned paper approaching 25 years, knew of the plans to sack him at least two weeks ago.

On Thursday, he told colleagues he had been ousted.

Huni’s exit had sent shock-waves through the company, which operates under a meddlesome environment created by Zanu PF ministers over many years, with editors kicked out if their political leanings are questioned.

Zimpapers CEO Pikirayi Deketeke had not responded to a message seeking comment last night, while Huni declined to speak.

The veteran journalist’s departure is particularly shocking to colleagues because he was seen as the “system man” who had developed strong relations with powerful Zanu PF politicians over the years.

He was running an independence war series in the Mail, ‘Second Chimurenga Chronicles’, a project supported by Zimbabwe’s military. He has interviewed dozens of liberation war veterans, bringing to life stories of heroism, betrayal and defeat from the 1980s bush war for independence from colonial rule.

Source: ZimLive