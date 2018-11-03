Kwese to re-model

ECONET Media has stopped its satellite subscription service to pave way for a review of its business strategy and service offerings to ensure they are in sync with changes in the global and digital broadcasting industry.

Econet Media is the force behind a new television brand, Kwesé.

In a statement, Econet said the strategy review would see Africa’s leading multi-platform broadcast network focusing on three core services, namely Kwesé Free Sports (KFS), Kwesé iflix and Kwesé Play.

“In order to maintain its position as a leader in broadcasting innovation in Africa, Econet Media has reviewed its business strategy and service offerings to align them with the changes in the global digital and satellite broadcasting sector, and growth in access to mobile and fixed broadband on the continent,” said the company.

The KFS is Africa’s largest free-to-air TV service, Kwesé iflix is Africa’s leading mobile video-on-demand sports and entertainment platform while Kwesé Play is a leading-edge video streaming service with more than 200 sports, entertainment, kids and news channels including Red Bull TV, NBA, YouTube, TED and Bloomberg.

With increased focus on the above three services, Econet Media will streamline its direct-to-home satellite television service.

“This will see the reduction of third-party channels available on the bouquet, as well as the removal of Kwesé branded sports (excluding KFS) and general entertainment channels.

“The broadcaster’s new bouquet will carry FTA, religious and free news channels, which will be available to viewers for a minimal fee, as the broadcaster will waive monthly subscription fees. Kwesé subscribers who have already paid their subscriptions for the month of November, or in advance, will receive a full refund,” said Econet Media.

Kwesé has built a satellite TV business with presence in 11 markets and a free-to-air business across 27 countries.

The business has also managed to secure leading sports rights and general entertainment channels to build a compelling content offering across its platforms.

“Having recognised the importance of carrying original local content, Econet Media will also establish its own content creation hub, Kwesé Studios,” it said.

It is also hoped that through Kwesé Studios, Econet Media will invest in developing its own original programming and provide a platform for African producers, script writers, actors and directors to tell authentic African stories on a pan-African broadcast network.

The renewed focus on digital services will see Econet providing new compelling offers for its customer enjoyment.