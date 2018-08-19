‘Kwese Iflix now largest TV platform in Zimbabwe’

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s Kwese Iflix now ranks as one of the country’s largest television platform with more than 1,2 million active account holders.

The figures were revealed by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe CEO Douglas Mboweni last week as he launched a new promotion aimed at pushing for even more customers.

The platform took Zimbabwe by storm by broadcasting live coverage of the FIFA World Cup last month.

Mr Mboweni said that Kwese Iflix was probably the largest streaming service of its kind in Africa already and is not showing signs of slowing down.

“Streaming is the future of television particularly here in Africa,” he said.

The number of people watching television daily on Kwese Iflix is growing in leaps and bounds and Mr Mboweni said traffic recorded on the network suggested that at least three people are using each account.

“We could have as many as three million viewers on Kwese Iflix here in Zimbabwe alone.

‘‘Reports from other African countries like Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya and Ghana suggest they are seeing similar growth as us here in Zimbabwe,” he said. He could not comment further on other markets outside Zimbabwe as he is not empowered to speak about Kwese Iflix in those markets,” he said.

On Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has more than 4.,6 million 3G/LTE phones connected to the network.

The Kwese Iflix platform also offers international, regional and local content programmes curated especially for an African audience.

Mr Mboweni said the Kwese Iflix “$1m Promotion” will encourage customers to download and use the platform in order to win prizes which will be announced on a weekly basis for the next three months.

“One of its key advantages is its huge data networks as well as Wi-Fi hotspots which allow people to watch Kwese Iflix.

“Prizes will be drawn weekly; that is one car in each draw for eight weeks and there will be a final draw of four cars. There will be also cash prizes to be won,” he said.

Last month, Kwesé iflix — a joint venture between Econet Media and iflix — launched a game-changing, digital entertainment platform broadcasted live coverage of all 64 FIFA 2018 World Cup games, and thousands of premier entertainment programmes, to millions of Zimbabweans via its new mobile app.

Econet Media is the pan-African company that owns the Kwesé brand, while iflix is a leading media and entertainment company operating in emerging markets.

The Kwesé iflix service has been offering users the ultimate entertainment experience with an extraordinary content offering, including live coverage of elite sporting competitions like the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and selected NBA games.