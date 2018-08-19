Invest in training and development of capital markets experts: SECZ

HARARE – Zimbabwe needs to groom experts in capital markets who can project the real situation in local companies to global investors, Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) chief executive officer Tafadzwa Chinamo has said.

Speaking at the official launch of the CFA Institute Research Challenge in Harare, Mr Chinamo, said although Zimbabwe had lagged behind in global trends, it was time to catch up by providing the vital information for potential investors to make informed decisions. Well-trained researchers and capital markets analysts could help bring the vibrancy the sector requires to grow, together with the entire economy.

“The fact that Zimbabwe has lagged behind does not mean it should remain behind. It is time to project Zimbabwe capital markets to investors, through providing in-depth analysis of the companies we have,” he said.

The CFA Institute Research Challenge offers university students an opportunity to develop and present an equity research report and compete on a global basis. Students will learn from leading industry experts and their mentors and peers from the world’s top business schools. In order to promote best practices in equity research and company analysis, students research, analyse, and report on a company as if they are practicing analysts.

This year, the teams are competing in producing an equity research report on listed crocodile breeder, Padenga Holdings Limited and present their findings at the local final.

“This will reinforce what students learn in school. We want people who are knowledgeable, who have a good appreciation of what is happening and can provide the vital information that investors want,” said Mr Chinamo.

Students from eight universities — Africa University, Bindura University of Science Education, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Harare Institute of Technology, Midlands State University, National University of Science and Technology, Solusi University and University of Zimbabwe are taking part in the research challenge.

CFA Institute representative- Investments Professionals Association of Zimbabwe (IPAZ), will hold the local level of the competition on October 18, 2018. Zimbabwe is in the Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region whose regional competition are scheduled for April 8th next year in Zurich, Switzerland. The global final will be held on April 21, 2019 in New York, USA.

IPAZ president Welcome Mavingire, said this was meant to promote research in the investment industry. He added the fact Zimbabwe had been allowed and supported in the competition was a mark of confidence, which showed the country was growing.

“We need to enhance our competences as a country especially now that we are getting into the global scene as the economy stabilises and attract investors,” he said.

IPAZ board member and local host co-ordinator of the challenge Ranga Makwata, said this was crucial in training prospective investment professionals while also promoting ethics in capital markets.

“The competition should help university students develop their competencies in equity research, report writing and presentation. Besides competency, the challenge should also teach them to be ethical in their conduct and always put the client’s interest first before their employers’ and theirs too,” he said.

The global competition attracted more than 5 500 students from 1 100 universities in 87 countries during the 2018 competition year.