Zimbabweans and South Africa exchange notes on economic cooperation, trade ties

ZIMBABWE and South Africa are working on modalities to improve existing economic ties between the two countries.

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube held meetings with his South African counterpart, Enock Gunfogwana and Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane with the focus on the state of the two economies including possible ways of further cooperation.

The development has received buy in from the local business community which has noted the importance of improved cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

“The meetings are crucial because south Africa is a key trading partner and as such they are critical in shaping business growth,” said Dr Abel Mubango Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries Business Linkages chairman.

“It is a learning experience so by exchanging notes they are actually sharing what is needed to improve ties and overall relations,” said Eddie Cross, Former Monetary Policy Committee Member.

In a related development Professor Ncube has been recognised for his efforts in turning around the fortunes of the economy after he was ranked among the best five finance ministers in Africa by top magazine, Financial Afrik.

The magazine cited Professor Ncube’s contribution to taming inflation and restoring economic growth in Zimbabwe as some of the factors considered in including him in the top five rankings. – ZBC