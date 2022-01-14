Zimbabwean schools lockdown by extended two more weeks

The Acting President, General Chiwenga has extended the Covid-19 National Lockdown by a further two weeks.

In a statement issued this Friday, the measures put in place are as follows;

“Schools be given at least one week after the next two-weeks lockdown extension, to put preventive public health measures in place before the

commencement of the general school calendar depending on the prevailing Covid-19 situation at that time.

“Teachers and students will be required to wear face masks while in class, all eligible teachers and students are encouraged to be vaccinated for

Covid-19 before the opening of schools. Enforcement officers are encouraged to conduct regular assessments of compliance in learning institutions, at least on a weekly basis.

“The provincial task-force teams are exhorted to strengthen their efforts of mobilizing all those eligible to get vaccinated.”

Members of the public are encouraged to abide by set Covid-19 preventive measures.