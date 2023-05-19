Mnangagwa to attend AFDB annual meetings

Zimbabwe is set to participate in the annual African Development Bank (AfDB) meetings scheduled for Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt next week with a focus on the engagement of the private sector in fostering development on the continent.

Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Her Excellency Salwa Mowafi paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare this Friday to officially invite him to the meetings.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting, Ambassador Mowafi said it is an honour for President Mnangagwa to attend the AfDB forum.

“Today I presented the original invitation to His Excellency to visit Egypt to participate in the African Development Bank meetings to be held in Sham El Sheikh very soon,” she said.

“I was honoured to hear His Excellency’s acceptance to attend this event in Egypt. We are looking forward to the participation of Zimbabwe which is very critical,” she added.

Ambassador Mowafi said the AFDB annual meetings are critical towards engaging the private sector in fostering development across the continent.

“These are annual meetings of the AfDB, most of the African leaders need to meet and discuss the issues related to development and it’s very important especially this year where it emphasises the engagement of the private sector in development and green transformation in all the African countries. These meetings are very important for the continent, and we are looking forward to very excellent deliberations,” she noted.

African Development Bank has been critical in the provision of infrastructure and agriculture financing to member states.

This year’s annual meetings will see the bank exploring innovative approaches to boost private sector finance for climate action on the continent. – ZBC

