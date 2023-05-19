Masvingo promises victory for Mnangagwa

The ZANU PF leadership in Masvingo Province says victory is certain as the ruling party gears up for general elections expected to be held in August.

The conclusion of the ZANU PF primary elections has seen the party leadership in all parts of the country focusing on supporting candidates who won the primary elections.

In Masvingo, the provincial chairperson, Robson Mavhenyengwa is leading the ruling party’s mobilisation exercise.

“As a party, we saw it fit that we come down to the grassroots and talk to our members reminding them that elections are now closer, let us unite as a party, and preach peace. Primary elections are over hence we are moving forward with campaigns we want a resounding victory for the party,” he noted.

The event was also an opportunity to introduce Party candidates to the electorate.

The ruling ZANU PF party is undertaking several developmental programmes across the country and is targeting at least five million votes in the general elections expected in August.

