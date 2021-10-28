IMF, Zimbabwe meet over economic development and growth prospects

IN a sign of confidence in Zimbabwe, an International Monetary Fund team is holding meetings with the government and the private sector to assess the country’s economic development.

An IMF statement reveals the virtual meetings started on Monday this week and will continue until next Thursday.

According to the IMF, key issues under the spotlight include stabilisation of local currency, inflation trends, budget deficits and reserve money growth.

Under the Article four discussions, the Bretton Woods Institution states that it will also assess fiscal foreign exchange and monetary policies as well as current economic reforms.

The National Development Strategy One implementation system has also been cited by the IMF as a key topic.

The IMF says its findings will be presented after the conclusion of the virtual meetings.

In its mid-year assessment of the economy, the IMF praised Government for impressive economic performances.

It also maintained its stance of a positive economic outlook for Zimbabwe this year.

