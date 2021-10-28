Fossil Contracting sues Biti

HARARE – A local civil engineering contracting company, Fossil Contracting (Pvt) Limited, has written a letter of demand to MDC-Alliance vice president Tendai Biti asking him to pull down a tweet in which he allegedly falsely associates it with another local company, which is under Western sanctions.

Fossil Contracting (Pvt) Limited said Biti, through his Twitter handle @BitiTendai, falsely tweeted that it was associated with Sakunda Holdings.

In its letter of demand prepared by lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya dated October 27, 2021, Fossil Contractors said Biti’s tweet was defamatory, malicious and injurious demanding that he pulls down the tweet within 48 hours.

Fossil Contractors also demanded that he tweets an apology through his Twitter handle for five consecutive days.

It said failure to apologise will result in the company suing him for defamation.

Biti allegedly tweeted:

“Fossil Contracting is #Sakunda. Why are these contracts not subjected to tender? How does a country get owned by a few predatory cartels into everything, mining. fuel, banks, buses, hospitals etc How does a regime function on banditry, fraud & state capture. #Zimbabwean LivesMatter Fossil is owned by Sakunda. Obey is Kuda’s blue-eyed boy and sits on many Sakunda Boards.” – Herald

