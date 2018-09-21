Diaspora wife seeks hubby deportation

DUPED in love!

A Canada-based woman wants her husband deported after discovering he has another wife in Bulawayo.

Sikhathele Nkala (pictured above) got married to Edward Khulekani Vundla unaware that Vundla was traditionally married to Melody Sithole.

Soon after their marriage Nkala returned to Canada and began processing documents for Vundla to join her.

Having lived with Vundla for about three years, in Calgary Alberta, Nkala received the shock of her life when Sithole contacted her and revealed that Vundla was her husband and that they had a son. Narrating her ordeal Nkala blamed Vundla for using her to go to Canada.

“It was all a strategy. Vundla only wanted to come to Canada, that is why he married me, he never loved me. I sponsored him and made sure his documents were approved. I didn’t know he had paid lobola for another woman,” said Nkala.

According to Nkala, after unravelling Vundla’s alleged trick, he offered to compensate her but she refused.

“He wants to compensate me but I don’t want any compensation. I want Vundla to go back to Zimbabwe. He should go back and stay with his wife and son,” said Nkala.

Nkala said when she told Vundla’s mother, Jester Zikhali, about her plight she said “tough luck”.

B-Metro is in possession of a copy of WhatsApp conversations between Zikhali and Nkala. In the chats, Zikhali warns Nkala to leave her alone, and to be clever next time.

“If you gave Vundla money or helped him it was because you wanted to, nobody forced you to do so. Leave me out of your issues. Hope you have learnt a good lesson. Life is about gambling, it’s either you win or lose,” said Zikhali.

B-Metro caught up with Melody Sithole who said she was Vundla’s wife.

“Vundla paid lobola for me. We have a son together. There is a time when I found out Vundla had married another woman, but he told me they separated,” said Sithole.

Vundla said life goes on.

“Since Nkala has moved on with her life I have also moved on with mine. I wanted things to work out but when she discovered that I had a son her temper flared so I did not have a chance to properly talk to her. I thought she would calm down but she didn’t,” said Vundla.