Teen sues dad over school fees

A seventeen-year-old girl who was allegedly thrown out of the house by her father for being “naughty” has hit back by also suing him for failing to pay school fees.

The highly unusual lawsuit was filed at the Bulawayo Maintenance Court by the young woman who was seeking the court’s declaration that as a “teen” she was dependent on her father for support.

Her father is reportedly employed as a security guard.

The teenager is apparently concerned that her educational future was at risk without her father’s support.

She claimed since the alleged “abandonment” by her father, she was staying with her grandfather in Nketa suburb.

She is demanding that her father pay her school fees even though he doesn’t want her to live at home.

“I am seeking maintenance from the respondent in terms of the Maintenance Act (Chapter 5:09). He is legally liable to maintain me as his daughter for a total amount of $100 that is money for school fees,” claimed the young woman.

She said her father was refusing to pay her fees saying he was going to get her a scholarship. In his response, the father countered her claims saying his daughter had become increasingly belligerent and had refused to follow household rules.

He said instead of following the rules he established, her daughter chose to move out of the house unceremoniously.

“I don’t even know where she is now staying and it is not true that I am refusing to pay her school fees. She packed her things and unceremoniously moved out because she didn’t want to abide by simple household rules like being respectful and manage a few chores in the house,” said the father.

In his ruling the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya ordered the father to pay his daughter’s school fees and other school requirements such as examination fees, uniforms and stationery.

The fees shall be paid on or before the opening of schools next year.