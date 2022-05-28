Kuvimba Mining to list two more firms on Vic Falls Stock Exchange

GOVERNMENT-controlled Kuvimba Mining House plans to list two more business units on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) as the industry’s confidence in the market continues to increase.

After having listed the country’s biggest nickel mining entity, Bindura Nickel Mine, on the United States Dollar-based Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, Kuvimba Mining House is considering further listings from its portfolio of mining assets.

“The plans are already on course and we believe this is the right step to unlock value for our investors in light of the need to create a platform for increasing returns to our shareholders,” said Kuvimba Mining House Chief Executive Officer, Simba Chinyemba.

Incentives on the VFEX, which allow listed firms to maintain a huge proportion of their incremental export proceeds have excited mining firms, with the government-controlled firm upbeat about overall growth prospects.

“The market is confident over current measures or policies being put in place to attract more firms in listing on the market,” he added.

The VFEX, a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, has been an attractive platform for hard currency generating firms

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

