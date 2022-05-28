Fuel tankers busted with 58 000 litres of fuel

CHIPINGE -Police in Chipinge have arrested three Harare illegal fuel dealers and recovered a total of 58 706litres of fuel.

The three Kenneth Nyamafeni (25) of Hatfield Harare, Walter Chigamba (38) of Kuwadza , Harare and Danmore Kandiado (41) of Chitungwiza are expected to appear in court for contravening Section 182 of the Customs and Excise Act Chapter 23:02 Smuggling or Alternatively Found in possession of goods which they cannot account for.

On May 24 , at around 2000 hours police in Chipinge received information that there were tankers smuggling fuel from Mozambique through an illegal point near Southdown Estate.

On May 25 , police mounted a roadblock at Mutakura Dam Turn off along Chipinge- Southdowns road. At around 0300 hours, a DAF tanker approached the turn off coming from Southdowns direction. The truck was being driven by Nyamafeni.The Police Officers signaled the driver to stop and he complied.

They enquired from the driver about the contents of the tanker and he stated that he was carrying an estimated 20000 litres of diesel which he had smuggled from Mozambique through Southdowns illegal entry point. He was further asked to produce any documentation supporting procurement and possession of the fuel but he did not have any. Nyamafeni was arrested.

Police officers then proceeded to Bosscloff where other fuel tankers were said to be following.On approaching Bosscloff, the police officers saw a fuel tanker and intercepted it . The tanker was carrying an estimated 15000 litres of diesel smuggled from Mozambique through Southdowns illegal entry point. The driver was arrested.

On the same day at around 0400 hours, police followed up another tanker which was parked near Mvurachena School. The tanker was carrying an estimated 15000 litres of diesel. The driver was arrested after failing to provide documents of procurement and possession of the fuel.

The three confirmed to have smuggled the fuel from Mozambique. masvingomirror.com

