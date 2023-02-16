Zimbabwean Academic opens a beauty Spar in the UAE

Dr. Gallie Kawanzaruwa is an academically oriented, strategic, and operational professional with experience in the whole education spectrum across the Middle East, the UK, and Africa.

She is based in the United Arab Emirates where she is the Senior Manager of Academic Services and Advising

Before taking up this important role, she was the Director/Principal of Ras Al Khaimah American Academy. Dr Gallie has recently established a state-of-the-art beauty salon in Abu Dhabi.

The Royal Corner Salon offers services to all women regardless of their race or creed. There is no race, ethnicity, religion, or background that differentiates its clients. Instead, it embodies and molds all nationalities and individuals as one, in royal treatment. Unity, peace, love, and Grace are what the saloon depicts. The services are specially designed to make clients feel at ease with themselves and to restore lost confidence.

The Royal Corner offers Moroccan Bath, Massage therapy, Hair coloring, Hair- braiding, body massage, facials and waxing, manicure, and pedicure. It is entirely designed for comfort and relaxation. When you come to Royal Corner

you will discover a unique universe made of calm and sweetness. The whole place is designed for convenience. Next time you are traveling to UAE and find yourself in need of these services just call and Royal Corner will be at your service.

To those that have friends and families in UAE, do kindly spread the word too that there is a place that feels like home, which offers the right services. The Official Launch of the Saloon will be on open soon with all the refurbishments and the newly acquired energy and power, be sure to experience a lifetime treatment with the Royal Salon.

