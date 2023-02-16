Outrage as Town Secretary gets low-density house for US$15k

CHIREDZI – The late Chiredzi Town Secretary Charles Muchatukwa is said to have bought a low-density house from council for US$15 000, an amount which is not even enough to procure an unserviced stand in the low density.

This is revealed in a Government report released following investigations into alleged rampant corruption at Chiredzi Town Council between 2013 and 2018.

Although the investigation was carried out in 2016, the report titled Chiredzi Investigation Report 2016 was only released two weeks ago after the United Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (UCHIRRA) and Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (CHIRRA) sued Minister of Local Government and Public Works demanding the findings.

The report of the findings indicate that the late Muchatukwa was sold the house following a council resolution on November 10, 2015 number SP12/CB (ii) 11/15 that the Town Secretary be sold a house he was currently occupying at number 1 Impala Drive for US$15 000.

The report said there was no valuation that took place suggesting that the figures were thump suck. The report established that council resolved to dispose the houses to the entire management using three different resolutions, two of which were rescinded by the then Minister of Local Government, Saviour Kasukuwere.

Muchatukwa proceeded to make part payment of US$10 000.The government report said the resolution was a connivance between council officials and city fathers who looted 46 residential stands each with the council chairman getting 71.

The same meeting also resolved to sell medium density stands at US$500 to the then Director of Works, Wesley Kauma, and the Deputy Director of Works, Consider Kubiku. This was despite the fact that council knew well that the beneficiaries already had several properties including business and residential stands, notes the report.

Some council officials offered to resign when the investigations started.

“However, during his oral submission former Finance Director, Sanangurai Rukara, indicated that he had no problems with vacating the council premises provided that council settles his terminal benefits. The same view was also shared by the family of the late Housing Director, Gerazimosi Bambazha,” reads part of the report. – Masvingo Mirror

