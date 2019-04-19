Zimbabwea lands top Unilever post

ONE of the world’s leading consumer goods producers, Unilever, has appointed Mr Wellington Chimwaradze from Zimbabwe as its vice president responsible for legal affairs for Africa.

Mr Chimwaradze, who is based in South Africa, said he will be working from the neighbouring country’s Unilever Africa office. The appointment is effective 1 May 2019.

“Yes, I have been promoted into the group’s general council as vice president responsible of legal affairs in Africa. I will be based in Johannesburg at the Unilever Africa hub office and my appointment comes into effect on 1 May,” he said.

“This is an exciting and challenging role in the top strategic team for the Unilever business in Africa and the Unilever legal functional strategic team globally. It is a very good opportunity to showcase African talent in a global conglomerate like Unilever.”

Prior to his appointment at Unilever, Mr Chimwaradze was involved in internal corporate counsel roles in sectors such as banking and mobile telecommunications, as well as private law firm practice. He has been with Unilever since 2015. He also lectured for over eight years in the Faculty of Law at the University of Zimbabwe. —