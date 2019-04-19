Missy Elliott has ‘finished’ a long project

Hall of Fame rapper Missy Elliott appears to be teasing her new album is on the way after revealing she has “finished” a “long project”.

The excited ‘Lose Control’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video of her celebrating completing a “long project” by bopping along to British group Soul II Soul’s ‘Keep On Movin” on Wednesday, and also revealed she is “about to” unleash what she has been working on.

She captioned the clip: “I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish (sic)”

The 47-year-old rapper hasn’t released a studio album since 2005’s ‘The Cookbook. However, she recently returned with a collaboration with star of the moment, Lizzo, in the form of ‘Tempo’. Missy – who became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in January – surprised the ‘Juice’ hitmaker by sending a memoji of herself singing into her iPhone before sending over her verse for their duet using the fun messaging tool. Lizzo recently said: “She sent me a memoji of herself singing her verse, that’s how I got the verse. I got a Memoji of Missy like smiling and then she just started rapping, and I was like, ‘OMG what the hell.’ “I had to hook it up to my speaker system but it wasn’t even the actual track, it was like her going along in her studio so … and then she finally [sent] the track over and this was insane she killed [it].” Meanwhile, Missy recently took to social media to discuss her own legacy, suggesting her innovation in the rap genre has meant critics often don’t know how to describe her. She said: “I don’t think many know what category to put me in (I think)”